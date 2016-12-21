Kansas City area anti-violence resources

Clear
AdHoc Group Against Crime
Aims to the bridge between communities and law enforcement to reduce violence and solve crimes.
24-hour community hotline: 816-753-1111
24-hour youth helpline: 816-831-2665
Aim4Peace, Violence Prevention Program
Evidence-based public health approach to violence in Kansas City.
816-513-7902
Center for Conflict Resolution
Provides expert-led courses on conflict resolution.
816-461-8255
Momma On a Mission, Inc. -
Advoacy program for families of homicide victims.
816-499-1214
Mothers in Charge
Violence prevention, education and intervention for Kansas City communities.
816-606-8118
kcmothersincharge@gmail.com
Kansas City Crimestoppers
Tips Hotline: 816-474-8477
Web Tips: www.kccrimestoppers.com
Email: tips@kc-crime.org
Text Tips: Text TIP452 plus your message to CRIMES (274637)
Kansas City Anti-Violence Project
Nonprofit organization that provides domestic violence, sexual assault and hate crime advocacy to LGBTQ community.
816-561-0550
