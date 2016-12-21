Kansas City area anti-violence resources

AdHoc Group Against Crime

Aims to the bridge between communities and law enforcement to reduce violence and solve crimes.

24-hour community hotline: 816-753-1111

24-hour youth helpline: 816-831-2665

 

Aim4Peace, Violence Prevention Program

Evidence-based public health approach to violence in Kansas City.

816-513-7902

 

Center for Conflict Resolution

Provides expert-led courses on conflict resolution.

816-461-8255

 

Momma On a Mission, Inc. 

Advoacy program for families of homicide victims. 

816-499-1214

 

Mothers in Charge

Violence prevention, education and intervention for Kansas City communities.

816-606-8118

kcmothersincharge@gmail.com

 

Kansas City Crimestoppers

Tips Hotline: 816-474-8477

Web Tips: www.kccrimestoppers.com

Email: tips@kc-crime.org

Text Tips: Text TIP452 plus your message to CRIMES (274637)

 

Kansas City Anti-Violence Project

Nonprofit organization that provides domestic violence, sexual assault and hate crime advocacy to LGBTQ community. 

816-561-0550

 

 

