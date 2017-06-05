Kevin Holmes

Where else have you worked?
(WJRT –TV) Flint, MI, (WPTY-TV) Memphis, TN, (WRAL – TV) Raleigh, NC, (WJCL - TV) Savannah, GA
Where did you go to college?
Lake Forest College (Lake Forest, IL)
What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?
Winning A Georgia Association of Broadcasters Award for Reporting….Being nominated for an Emmy for Spot News
What are you most proud of in your own life?
Geez. There have been many proud moments. But I would say I’m most proud of my family and friends. It’s the best network a guy could ever ask for.
What do you love about living in the KC area?
The people, the food, the culture. You name it. I haven’t found a thing I don’t like yet.
What are your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions?
I’ve only been in town for 5 minutes, but so far I’d say Q 39 is my favorite.
All-time favorites... (movies, shows, books, music)
Movie: Apocalypse Now
Show: Power, the Wire, Entourage
Books: The Go Getter
Music: A Tribe Called Quest is the best hip hop group of all time. I’m also a 90’s R and B kind of guy. I love Jazz as well : Chet Baker, Miles Davis… I LOVE LOVE LOVE music. ALL genres, except maybe country.
Other than KSHB.com and 41 Action News, you get your news from….
Everywhere, everyone and everything imaginable. You never know where you may get your next news tip or story.
Apps you can't live without :
Instagram (mr.kholmes) and Chicago Bears app