Kevin Holmes

When did you start working here?

Follow him on Twitter.

Like him on Facebook.

When did you start working here?

October 31, 2016



Where else have you worked?

(WJRT –TV) Flint, MI, (WPTY-TV) Memphis, TN, (WRAL – TV) Raleigh, NC, (WJCL - TV) Savannah, GA



Where did you go to college?

Lake Forest College (Lake Forest, IL)



What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

Winning A Georgia Association of Broadcasters Award for Reporting….Being nominated for an Emmy for Spot News



What are you most proud of in your own life?

Geez. There have been many proud moments. But I would say I’m most proud of my family and friends. It’s the best network a guy could ever ask for.



What do you love about living in the KC area?

The people, the food, the culture. You name it. I haven’t found a thing I don’t like yet.



What are your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions?

I’ve only been in town for 5 minutes, but so far I’d say Q 39 is my favorite.



All-time favorites... (movies, shows, books, music)

Movie: Apocalypse Now

Show: Power, the Wire, Entourage

Books: The Go Getter

Music: A Tribe Called Quest is the best hip hop group of all time. I’m also a 90’s R and B kind of guy. I love Jazz as well : Chet Baker, Miles Davis… I LOVE LOVE LOVE music. ALL genres, except maybe country.



Other than KSHB.com and 41 Action News, you get your news from….

Everywhere, everyone and everything imaginable. You never know where you may get your next news tip or story.



Apps you can't live without :

Instagram (mr.kholmes) and Chicago Bears app