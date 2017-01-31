NBC schedule changes for expected SCOTUS announcement

41 Action News Staff
5:04 PM, Jan 31, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Due to the special news coverage planned for the Supreme Court of the United States nominee announcement, NBC is adjusting Tuesday’s schedule as follows:

7 p.m. – 8 p.m. – The Wall (Repeat episode) The show will be joined in progress after NBC’s coverage of the SCOTUS nominee announcement.

8 p.m. – 9 p.m. – The Wall (New episode)

9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – This Is Us (Repeat episode)

