Alyssa Donovan - Reporter

When did you start working here?

June 2017

Where else have you worked?

KXLY in Spokane, Washington and WEEK/WHOI in Peoria, Illinois.

Where did you go to college?

Illinois State University

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

I’m most proud of the relationships I build with people I meet while reporting out in the community. I’m so humbled that they allow me to share their stories.

What are you most proud of in your own life?

I am most proud of moving to Spokane, Washington. I had lived in Illinois my entire life before that so it was a big leap for me to move so far away. It was a great experience that instilled in me a wonderful sense of adventure. While I lived there I had a lot of firsts; rock climbing, backpacking, camping and wildfire chasing to name a few.

What do you love about living in the KC area?

So far I love that there always seems to be something going on! I’m so excited to experience everything this vibrant city has to offer!

What are your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions?

I don’t have any favorites yet, but in my free time I enjoy running, kayaking, reading and cooking. I’m also a bit of a foodie and a craft beer lover so you’ll probably spot me trying out local restaurants and breweries. If you have any recommendations on some great spots in KC send them my way!

All-time favorites... (movies, shows, books, music)

"The Alchemist," "The Avett Brothers," "The Office," "Friends," "Game of Thrones" and "SNL."

Other than KSHB.com and 41 Action News, you get your news from….

Twitter, US News, The Washington Post and Buzzfeed

Apps you can't live without :

Habit bull (I highly recommend this one if you are trying to stick to a workout routine!) Google Maps, Venmo, Yelp and Radarscope