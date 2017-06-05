Award-winning journalist Mike Marusarz is the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. main evening anchor at 41 Action News.

He most recently earned an Emmy for Best Anchor in 2016 honoring his work in-studio and in-the-field.

During his time at 41 Action News, he’s covered the biggest stories affecting Kansas City.

When a tornado outbreak slammed the city, Mike led team coverage, field anchoring from the devastation with stories of survival and hope.

Mike traveled to Pittsburgh to anchor special coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs primetime nationally televised game with the Steelers. Then hours later, he drove 400 miles to anchor from the Vice Presidential Debate in Virginia.

As the Kansas City Royals set out on an historic World Series championship run in 2015, Mike led the station’s coverage gaining special access in Toronto and New York. When the title parade rolled through KC for the first time in 30 years, Mike co-hosted the celebration in front of 800,000 fans.

His investigations uncovered a hidden danger of clothes dryers catching fire and bicycle bandits being busted by new technology.

He also became one of the first journalists in America to fly with the French acrobatic team, Patrouille de France (known as the “French Blue Angels”) for its return to the United States after a three decade hiatus.

Before joining 41 Action News, Mike worked at WSVN-TV in Miami, where he co-anchored top-rated 7 News at 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and reported for 7 News' "Night Team" at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

While at WSVN, Mike anchored breaking news daily. When Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez died, Mike covered the demonstrations as they erupted across South Florida. Seconds after bombs exploded at the Boston Marathon, he led viewers through hours of live breaking developments. On election night in 2012, Mike anchored from Boston for Mitt Romney's 2012 Presidential Campaign. Mike also reported live for the Miami Heat’s four straight NBA Finals appearances. Mike was first on the scene when a plane crashed into a neighborhood and when a college parking structure collapsed. As Hurricane Issac threatened South Florida, Mike co-anchored around the clock developments.

Prior to joining WSVN, Marusarz worked as an anchor and correspondent for ABC News in New York City. While at ABC, he often served as a substitute anchor on the network's overnight broadcasts "World News Now" and "America This Morning," and reported for "Good Morning America" and "World News Now." Mike covered the takedown of a Russian Spy Ring, the arrest of the International Monetary Fund Chief and the Queen’s Visit to New York.

A University of Missouri-Kansas City graduate, Mike began his on-air career while still in college at WIBW-TV in Topeka, first as an on-air intern, then general assignment reporter. He eventually became the station’s weekend anchor. He later helped launch 41 Action News’ Weekend Morning Newscasts as its first co-anchor in Kansas City.

Mike welcomes any story ideas. So if you have one, let him know!

A little more on Mike Marusarz:

Where else have you worked?

WSVN-TV – Miami

ABC News -New York

News 12 Long Island - New York

WIBW-TV – Topeka

Where did you go to college?

University of Missouri - Kansas City

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

The trust and tremendous responsibility strangers give us to tell their stories fairly and accurately.

What are you most proud of in your own life?

My family!

What do you love about living in the KC area?

I love the sense of community. Kansas City is such a great place to raise a family. It's no surprise our area consistently makes the lists of best cities in the country for a variety of reasons.

What are your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions?

My wife and I love to take the kids to all the great local parks and trails. I try to get to as many sporting events as possible. The museums and the art shows are always inspiring.

All-time favorites... (movies, shows, books, music)

We usually have music playing a lot at home. It’s so fun to see our two young kids break out in dance parties. We try to expose them to a variety of artists from Frank Sinatra to Bruce Springsteen and Jay-Z. PBS’s Daniel Tiger is also a favorite in our house. I absolutely shows like the documentary series “30 for 30” on ESPN.

Other than KSHB.com and 41 Action News, where do you get your news from: Everywhere. It’s more important now more than ever to get a wide range of sources to inform and educate ourselves about what’s happening in the world.

Apps you can't live without:

Nike RUN, Sirus/XM Radio.