Nicole Phillips - Meteorologist

Nicole Phillips can be reached at nicole.phillips@kshb.com.

When did you start working here?

September 7th 2015

Where else have you worked?

Before coming to KSHB I worked in Elmira, New York as the morning meteorologist.

Where did you go to college?

University of Oklahoma (BOOMER SOONER)

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

I love getting to interact with the viewers when I’m out and about. I love the fact that I’m able to have conversation with people about the weather, about their day or where they come from.



What are you most proud of in your own life?

For me it’s the fact that I followed my dreams, I think that’s what makes me proud. I get to do what I love and what I have always wanted to do every single day. There’s no better feeling than waking up each day and living out your dream, pretty exciting.

What do you love about living in the KC area?

The restaurants, so much variety.

What are your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions?

I have so many, I think too many to list.

All-time favorites... (movies, shows, books, music)

Movies: Selena, and The Incredibles

Shows: Pretty Little Liars, Nashville and Empire

Books: I’m a huge To Kill A Mockingbird fan, I have the poster, the book and I’ve seen the play. It is such a classic.



Other than KSHB.com and 41 Action News, you get your news from….

CNN

Apps you can't live without :

Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram



