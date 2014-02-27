Emmy and national award-winning journalist Patrick Fazio anchors the morning news each weekday and also reports for 41 Action News.

His investigative reporting earned the national Sigma Delta Chi Award from the Society of Professional Journalists for Public Service in Television Journalism. Fazio has also won an Emmy Award, five Edward R. Murrow Awards, and the First Amendment Award from Indiana’s Society of Professional Journalists. He’s also received the national Wilbur Award for best local TV report on religion alongside CNN, CBS News and 60 Minutes.

During his career, Fazio’s reports aired nationwide on CNN, Headline News, MSNBC, and ABC News. Fazio has interviewed presidential candidates Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton and covered a visit by former President Bill Clinton. He’s also questioned U.S. Senators, Congressmen, governors, as well as generals and commanders of the Iraq War and Afghanistan War.

His reporting has taken him to Israel and Poland to tell the stories of Holocaust survivors. Fazio has also traveled to national sporting events to cover the NCAA Tournament and NFL Playoffs and has interviewed Super Bowl and World Series champions as well as Olympic Gold Medalists and Hall of Famers.

Before joining 41 Action News, Fazio worked as an evening news anchor in Terre Haute, Indiana. He’s also anchored and reported at stations in Springfield, Illinois, and Idaho Falls, Idaho. Fazio graduated from Valparaiso University where he started on-air in radio and played on the Division I-AA football team as a three-year letter-winning wide receiver. He earned his master’s from Indiana State University where he also taught communication courses. Fazio grew up in Missouri and lives in the Kansas City area with his wife and two children.