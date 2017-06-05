Sarah Plake - Reporter

I love connecting with you on social media, and you can find me lots of places:

Sarah Plake can be reached at sarah.plake@kshb.com

Follow her on Twitter

When did you start working here?

In October of 2015.



Where else have you worked?

Before joining the 41 Action News Team, I worked at WIBW-TV in Topeka, KS.



Where did you go to college?

University of Kansas (Rock Chalk!)



What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

I love keeping people informed. I think that's the most important thing in keeping a community connected. Whether' it's the big stories, or a local story about a citizen doing good - everyone's voice needs to be heard. I'm glad I can play a role in that effort.



What are you most proud of in your own life?

I love that I didn’t have a conventional lifestyle growing up. For example, being two different ethnicities (mom is Mexican, dad is Caucasian) helped me appreciate and understand different cultures and people. I’m very proud of my background and my family.

What do you love about living in the KC area?

I was born and raised in Kansas City, Kansas. I’ve always been proud of KC, but even more so now that the food, sports, and cultural scenes have really blown up in recent years. With so many new improvements and growth, along with so much history, what is there not to be proud of?

What are your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions?

It sounds weird, but I love exploring different grocery stores. Asian, Hispanic, specialty, organic, anywhere new. So basically, food. I love cooking. Trying new restaurants is fun, especially since there are so many around here. KC has some amazing food – and I don’t care where you’re from, KC BBQ is the best.

I love my Chiefs, Royals, and Jayhawks.

I am so excited to be reporting in my hometown. I want to hear what you have to say!