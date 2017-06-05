Tom Dempsey - Reporter

Where else have you worked? I worked as an anchor/reporter/producer at WHSV in Harrisonburg, Virginia. I lived and worked there for five years. Lots of great memories.
Where did you go to college? I attended the University of Miami. I majored in broadcast journalism and theatre. Go Hurricanes!
What are you most proud of when it comes to your work? I am most proud of the relationships you develop with viewers and the community. When people wake up, are eating lunch, or are getting dinner ready…they turn to us to keep them informed. It is a lot of responsibility…but we always need viewers to hold us to a high standard and to keep us aware of what we should be looking at.
What are you most proud of in your own life? I have always had a competitive side and it has caused me to always “reach for the stars”. I am doing what I love and I have accomplished some special things but giving everything my all and working as hard as I can.
What do you love about living in the KC area? The BBQ. I love to eat and one of the things I am looking forward to most is becoming a BBQ connoisseur.
What are your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions? I am a big fan of the World War I Memorial in Kansas City. It has the best view of the city but also honors the men and women who fought during a significant time in our country’s history.
I also love Minsky’s pizza. Whenever I am hanging out for the day I always make sure to order a pizza!