Tom Dempsey - Reporter

Tom Dempsey can be reached at Tom.Dempsey@kshb.com

Follow him on Twitter

When did you start working here?

I started working here in November of 2015.

Where else have you worked?

I worked as an anchor/reporter/producer at WHSV in Harrisonburg, Virginia. I lived and worked there for five years. Lots of great memories.



Where did you go to college?

I attended the University of Miami. I majored in broadcast journalism and theatre. Go Hurricanes!

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

I am most proud of the relationships you develop with viewers and the community. When people wake up, are eating lunch, or are getting dinner ready…they turn to us to keep them informed. It is a lot of responsibility…but we always need viewers to hold us to a high standard and to keep us aware of what we should be looking at.

What are you most proud of in your own life?

I have always had a competitive side and it has caused me to always “reach for the stars”. I am doing what I love and I have accomplished some special things but giving everything my all and working as hard as I can.

What do you love about living in the KC area?

The BBQ. I love to eat and one of the things I am looking forward to most is becoming a BBQ connoisseur.

What are your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions?

I am a big fan of the World War I Memorial in Kansas City. It has the best view of the city but also honors the men and women who fought during a significant time in our country’s history.

I also love Minsky’s pizza. Whenever I am hanging out for the day I always make sure to order a pizza!

All-time favorites... (movies, shows, books, music)

Movie: Indiana Jones & The Last Crusade

Shows: Star Trek (The Original Series), Survivor, The Sopranos

Music: Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Talking Heads, The Who

Book: Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff

Food: Lobster

Other than KSHB.com and 41 Action News, you get your news from...

CNN.com, The New York Times, The Kansas City Star, and viewers.

Apps you can't live without

Twitter. I check this several times an hour. The life of a reporter!

ESPN. I always have to stay on top of my favorite teams.