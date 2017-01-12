Looking for a story on our site?

41 Action News Staff
12:01 PM, Jan 12, 2017
12:27 PM, Jan 12, 2017
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

January 12, 2016

School and business closings 

To register your organization in our closings system, call 816.932.4141. We will issue you a code and password.
If you have already registered and need to close your organization, call 816.932.0711 and have your code and password ready. 

January 11, 2016 

Dance routine proves young girl with spina bifida 'can do what anybody else can do'

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top