When can I vote?

Cloudy
HI: 62°
LO: 47°
The upcoming special election is on April 4, 2017
Clay County residents can see upcoming elections here.
Jackson County residents can see an election calendar here. Those who live in Kansas City in Jackson County can see an election calendar here.
Johnson County residents can see an election calendar here.
Platte County residents can see an election calendar here.
Wyandotte County residents can see upcoming elections here.
Click here for the 2016 Missouri Election CalendarClick here for the 2016 Kansas Election Calendar
Click here for the 2016 Missouri Election Calendar
Click here for the 2016 Kansas Election Calendar