When can I vote?

Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The upcoming special election is on April 4, 2017

Clay County residents can see upcoming elections here.

Jackson County residents can see an election calendar here. Those who live in Kansas City in Jackson County can see an election calendar here.

Johnson County residents can see an election calendar here.

Platte County residents can see an election calendar here.

Wyandotte County residents can see upcoming elections here.

 

Click here for the 2016 Missouri Election Calendar

Click here for the 2016 Kansas Election Calendar

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top