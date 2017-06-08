3 key features for kitchen renovations

Remodeling your kitchen is a project with a cost likely to be recouped when you sell and, more importantly, it will increase your enjoyment of living in your house.

When you put money into upgrades and appliances, your home’s desirability to potential buyers in the future increases. But what are the best upgrades to choose for long-lasting value?

“At the end of the day, there have always been three primary cost centers associated with kitchen renovation projects: cabinetry, countertops and appliances," according to Mike Dodd, president and CEO of Wineteer Construction.

When you focus on these key features and select the best for your home, you will get a beautiful result — well worth the investment.

First steps

Begin by figuring out your budget, and go from there. It’s important to be realistic about what you can afford and to make research-based choices in your price bracket.

To start off, in the western region of the U.S., a minor kitchen remodel in 2016 cost $19,401, according to a detailed cost vs. value report by remodeling.com.

This figure is an average, but you can get specific about likely cost.

“Look to spend about 25 percent of the home’s value for a new kitchen and 12 percent to 15 percent for an updated bathroom,” according to one remodeler.

Cabinetry for functionality and aesthetics

Cabinetry is a concern for homeowners and contractors because it acts as a focal point of any kitchen, and accentuates counters and appliances. The wood, design and hardware choices you make will be front and center when anyone walks into the space.

Because there’s no one-size-fits-all set of cabinets that will work for most homes, today’s biggest trend is custom cabinetry.

“Mixing and layering finishes and woods to create a custom look is a key trend, as is built-in accent cabinets that act as framework for the rest of the cabinetry,” according to the National Association of the Remodeling Industry.

Countertop trends and statistics

Next on the kitchen-remodeling agenda is countertops, an important asset, as the surface where homeowners do all their cooking, baking and even homework with kids.

“When it came to kitchen countertops, granite remained the most popular type, followed by laminate, at 23 percent, and marble, at 19 percent,” according to a trade group survey of homeowners, builders, remodelers and general contractors.

Stone counter trends continue to dominate the kitchen remodeling field because they are durable, attractive and varied in appearance (they come in a variety of colors and vein patterns). Granite and marble are the most popular, with shades ranging from black to pink, and everything between.

Appliance choices

“Nearly 80 percent of homeowners undergoing a full kitchen renovation opted for new appliances. ... The most common were refrigerators, at 85 percent, followed by range ovens, at 74 percent, and those relationship-saving dishwashers, at 69 percent,” the same survey found.

Appliances that blend into the rest of the kitchen are popular, as are smart appliances with internet connectivity. Choosing slate or wood appliances with new technological features gives you the best of classic looks and futuristic abilities.

Final steps

Once you’ve decided on the three key features of your kitchen remodel, you’ll have to work with professionals to get everything installed.

At the end of your remodel, “take a moment to walk through your project and make a list of necessary adjustments, known as a punch list. If you’re unsure about something, ask your contractor if that is normal or if he has a suggestion. It’s best that this is brought up during the final stages of the project while your contractor is onsite,” advises NARI.

With research, attention to detail and careful supervision, your new kitchen will be poised to impress. Need more ideas for your kitchen remodel? Check out some examples from the experts at Wineteer Construction.