3 steps to a beautiful smile

Perfect teeth and gums don't come easy — especially if your teeth are soft and inclined to decay. Many people experience yellowing teeth or gum recession as they age.

If you want a smile that dazzles, achieve it through three simple steps:

1. Proper dental hygiene

When done consistently, dental hygiene has several aspects. First, there's your personal responsibility to care for your teeth as your dentist directs. You should brush at least twice a day with fluoride toothpaste, according to the American Dental Association. Second, there's flossing. Although some consider flossing optional for dental health, it's essential in keeping teeth and gums free of decay. Interdental brushes are also a useful tooth in flossing hard-to-reach places.

In addition to what you do at home, proper dental hygiene includes making and keeping regular appointments with your dentist and hygienist every six months. They can assess any problems and help prevent decay and discomfort while also screening for cancer and other issues.

Combine consistent personal brushing and flossing with regular dental cleanings and check-ups for a healthy mouth, which is the foundation of a beautiful smile.

2. Teeth whitening

Countless foods and beverages stain teeth, so make a habit of rinsing your mouth and brushing your teeth after meals. Although you may care for your teeth, most people discover, as they age, their teeth have yellowed. This is where professional whitening becomes a great option for obtaining a brilliant smile.

While home whitening kits are available, the best way to guarantee professional-grade whitening that's safe and effective is to receive it from your dentist. Professional whitening also lasts longer and is done with your comfort in mind, unlike do-it-yourself whitening methods that often result in tooth sensitivity.

3. Dental implants

Even with proper dental hygiene, you may still need some help to get that beautiful smile. Whether you're missing teeth because of decay or injury, it's likely you've thought about dentures and crowns. While they can be useful in some cases, dental implants are a new and improved way to insert comfortable and fully functional tooth replacements.

Implants are permanently inserted for a final product that feels like the original tooth. The lower portion of an implant offers a firm foundation for optimal comfort in everyday life while the upper part of the implant is customized to match the shape, feel and color of surrounding teeth.

The comfort of dental implants along with the health of a hygienic dental routine will keep your mouth at optimal levels of comfort and health, and you will have a full and beautiful smile for years to come.

