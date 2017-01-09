Sporting KC acquires 20-year-old winger from Ghana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Sporting Kansas City has acquired 20-year-old winger Latif Blessing.

Blessing comes from Liberty Professionals FC of the Ghana Premier League and has signed an MLS contract through 2019, the team announced Monday.

He was born and raised in Accra, Ghana where he was named 2016 Ghana Premier League player of the year and was also a finalist for the 2016 Ghanaian FA Cup most valuable player award according to his profile on Sporting Kansas City’s website.

Blessing is the second African-born player to join Sporting Kansas City this month. Sporting Kansas City signed Bissau-Guinean winger Gerso Fernandes as a Designated Player last Wednesday.

