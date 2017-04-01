Sporting KC rookie catfished by head coach Peter Vermes in hilarious prank

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Sporting KC's newly-drafted Colton Smith was the victim of some April Fools shenanigans from the team. You can see it all play out in the video below.

Dom Dwyer and Soony Saad enlisted head coach Peter Vermes to essentially "catfish" Smith at the Journeyman Cafe in Kansas City, Missouri.

Smith is a good sport throughout but his face when Vermes walks in the door is priceless.

--------

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Follow @41ActionNews

Like 41 Action News on Facebook: