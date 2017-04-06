What's up KC? Here's what's on the map for your April 7 weekend

Kansas City it’s time to get your weekend plans together!

Kansas City FilmFest

The Kansas City FilmFest enters its 20th year and it’s a chance to meet and learn from successful films and filmmakers. See the schedule of the shows and buy tickets on kcfilmfest.org.



Spirit Lessons: Planting a Cocktail Herb Garden

Head over to Lifted Spirits Distillery on Sunday for a lesson on kicking up your cocktails with fresh herbs! The class takes place from 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. and highlights the basics of planting easy to manage herbs.



Passport to India

Transport yourself to India complements of the Nelson-Atkins! The free festival is Sunday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and features dance performances, a fashion show and other cultural experiences!

Don’t forget to end your weekend checking out the rock group, Gang of Thieves, on Behind The Spotlight! Airs Sunday night at 11 PM on 38 The Spot!

