Allman Brothers Band member Butch Trucks dies

11:02 AM, Jan 25, 2017
A founding member of the Allman Brothers Band has died in West Palm Beach.

Allman Brothers Band member Butch Trucks has died at age 69.

Trucks was a co-founder of the band and played drums. A cause of death has not been released, according to Rolling Stone.

Trucks was in West Palm Beach, Florida when he died.

