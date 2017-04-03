Don't Stop Believin'! Journey announces concert in KC on July 22 at Starlight Theatre

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Don’t stop believin’, Journey fans! The iconic rock band will be making its way to Kansas City this summer.

Journey will perform at the Starlight Theatre on Saturday, July 22. In addition, the legendary British band ASIA will join Journey as a special guest on the show.

Classic hits like “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Wheel in the Sky,” “Separate Ways,” and much more will be performed.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7 at 12:00 p.m.

