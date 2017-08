KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Pinky Swear 5K & Fun Run is this weekend.

The event benefits the Pinky Swear Foundation. The foundation helps families of children with cancer. The group provides funds to support the costs of non-medical issues families encounter.

The run is Sunday, August 13 at Arrowhead Stadium. The event starts at 8:30 a.m.

For ticket information click here.