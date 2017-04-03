Garth Brooks adds 6th show to Kansas City lineup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - For the first time in 10 years, The Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood is coming to Kansas City, Missouri. The tour is presented by Amazon Music Unlimited.

Concert dates at the Sprint Center: Friday, May 5, 7:00 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, 7:00 p.m.

The first five shows are sold out. The sixth show was added Monday morning.

Fan Christine Hinman tried to get tickets for 45 minutes before the website kicked her off.

“I was really frustrated because they said they had stuff in place to prevent it from happening, and then all of the sudden there was nothing available for anyone,” Hinman said. “So you’re just sitting there, like a duck, waiting.”

Libby Phillips sat at her computer for two hours.

“I got in and got the tickets and they were in the basket and it told me to log in again to my AXS account, then it told me it was invalid,” said Phillips. “I ended up doing it a total of five times. Then by the time it got in the last time it told me the tickets were sold out.”

Website problems didn’t just plague Kansas Citians.

Chad Bauder from Nebraska tried to get tickets for his family.

“I actually was able to get on there, got floor seats in the 18th row and right in the middle,” Bauder explained. “Then I went to start paying for them and I got kicked out."

Bauder hoped to surprise his wife and mother.

"I wanted to celebrate with my wife. She just finished medical school,” he said over the phone. “Then my mom, she's going to be finishing her third round of chemo for colon cancer. So I was hoping to get us all together and head out to KC to see Garth."

Garth Brooks is currently on the 3-year Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood. The tour began with 11 sold out shows at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. The tour is smashing records previously held by such acts as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and even Garth Brooks.

In just over two years the tour has sold over 5 million tickets, making it the biggest tour in the world.

-------

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Follow @41ActionNews

Like 41 Action News on Facebook: