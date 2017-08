Donutology is known for their out of this world donuts and now they are getting into the ice cream game.



Donutology Bismarck Bomb

INGREDIENTS

Glazed donut

Belfonte Vanilla Ice Cream

Whipped Cream

Sprinkles

Chocolate Sauce

METHOD

Split glazed donut. Top bottom half with scoop of ice cream. Place top half of donut on ice cream. Roll sides in sprinkles. Top with whipped cream, more sprinkles and drizzle with chocolate sauce.