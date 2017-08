Eclipse themed desserts

The eclipse is right around the corner and pastry chef Dee Patel demonstrated how to make an eclipse themed dessert. It was created by Sheraton & The Westin Kansas City Hotels at Crown Center.



Vanilla Sun and Cocoa Moon Pies

Chocolate Oatmeal Cookie

OIL 1/2 C

BUTTER 8oz

BROWN SUGAR 2lbs

VANILLA Extract 2TBL

EGGS 4 EACH

SALT 1/2 TBL

AP FLOUR 2 C

ROLLED OATS 8 C

CINNAMON 1/2 TBL

BAKING POWDER 1 tsp

BAKING SODA 1 tsp

COCOA POWDER 1.25 C

CREAM 1/2 C



Vanilla Oatmeal Cookie

OIL 1/2 C

BUTTER 8oz

BROWN SUGAR 2lbs

VANILLA Bean Paste 2TBL

EGGS 4 EACH

SALT 1/2 TBL

AP FLOUR 3.25 C

ROLLED OATS 8 C

CINNAMON 1/2 TBL

BAKING POWDER 1 tsp

BAKING SODA 1 tsp

CREAM 1/2 C