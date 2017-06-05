How to brine chicken

Chicken sometimes has a reputation for being a boring protein. Pitmasters at Fergolicious BBQ shows us the secret to flavorful grilled chicken.



Chicken Brine

10 cups cool water

1 can of beer or apple juice

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup kosher salt

¼ cup white vinegar

Place chicken wings in a Ziploc bag with brine for 4-6 hours to allow wings to absorb moisture and flavor. Start your smoker up and set at 275 degrees. Pull wings from brine, rinse under cold water, pat dry. Spray with olive oil spray and then season with Fergolicious Sweet Sweet LUV Rub. Once pit is up to temp, place wings on smoker for approx. 1 to 1.5 hours. After, smoking process you can flash fry in canola oil for about a minute to add crispiness. Then coat with your favorite BBQ sauce or wing sauce and serve.