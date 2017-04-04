How to make cauliflower pizza

There is a lot of misinformation around food, what is good for you and what is not good for you. Take Shape for Life Health Coach, Carrie Frazier shares her recipe for cauliflower pizza.

Cauliflower Pizza Crust

• 1 (12 ounce) package riced cauliflower

• 1 egg

• 1/3 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

• 1 tablespoon grated parmesan cheese

• Your favorite pizza toppings

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

2. Microwave riced cauliflower according to package directions. Drain cooked cauliflower in a colander, pressing out as much moisture as possible with paper towels. Stir in egg and cheeses.

3. Spray baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Press cauliflower mixture into an 11-inch circle.

4. Bake 25 minutes or until edges are brown and crust is crisp.

5. Top with desired pizza toppings. Bake 8 to 10 minutes.