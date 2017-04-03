The Kansas City Zoo’s Annual Seafood Soiree is coming up and Chef Carlos from Jarocho Mexican Seafood Restaurant joins us in the kitchen with a sustainable seafood.



Ceviche Jarocho

1lb fresh fish

¼ diced onions

½ bunch of cilantro

3 limes juiced

Olive oil

Chipotles in adobo

Salt

Cut the fish in half an inch cubes and soak in lime juice for about 30 minutes. Drain excess lime juice and toss with the rest of the ingredients. Adjust the amount of olive oil, chipotles, and salt to your liking and serve chilled. Enjoy with chip or saltine crackers.