Preview: Royals Charities Diamond of Dreams
The Royals Charities Diamond of Dreams is just a few weeks away. Drew Butera and Tannin Wine Bar and Kitchen fill us in on the event!
Auction link:https://e.gesture.com/events/5xo/
Zucchini, squash and kale pesto with angel hair pasta
Ingredients
- Kale, 4 cups, loosely packed
- Almonds, ½ cup
- Extra virgin olive oil, ½ cup
- Salt to taste (1 tsp)
- Sugar to taste (pinch)
- Garlic, 4 cloves
- Canola oil, ¼ cup
Directions
- Boil water with salt.
- Add kale and almonds and boil for 1-2 minutes.
- Strain out kale and add to ice water to stop cooking.
- In another pot simmer canola oil with garlic until it can be smashed to a paste.
- Lightly squeeze out extra liquid from the kale.
- Add all ingredients minus the olive oil into a food processor.
- Blend everything together while drizzling in the olive oil.
- Taste and season with sugar and salt.