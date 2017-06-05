Preview: Royals Charities Diamond of Dreams

12:30 PM, Jun 5, 2017

The Royals Charities Diamond of Dreams is just a few weeks away. Drew Butera and Tannin Wine Bar and Kitchen fill us in on the event!

Auction link:https://e.gesture.com/events/5xo/

Zucchini, squash and kale pesto with angel hair pasta

Ingredients

  • Kale, 4 cups, loosely packed
  • Almonds, ½ cup
  • Extra virgin olive oil, ½ cup
  • Salt to taste (1 tsp)
  • Sugar to taste (pinch)
  • Garlic, 4 cloves
  • Canola oil, ¼ cup

Directions

  1. Boil water with salt.
  2. Add kale and almonds and boil for 1-2 minutes.
  3. Strain out kale and add to ice water to stop cooking.
  4. In another pot simmer canola oil with garlic until it can be smashed to a paste.
  5. Lightly squeeze out extra liquid from the kale.
  6. Add all ingredients minus the olive oil into a food processor.
  7. Blend everything together while drizzling in the olive oil.
  8. Taste and season with sugar and salt.

