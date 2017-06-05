Preview: Royals Charities Diamond of Dreams

The Royals Charities Diamond of Dreams is just a few weeks away. Drew Butera and Tannin Wine Bar and Kitchen fill us in on the event!

Auction link:https://e.gesture.com/events/5xo/



Zucchini, squash and kale pesto with angel hair pasta

Ingredients

Kale, 4 cups, loosely packed

Almonds, ½ cup

Extra virgin olive oil, ½ cup

Salt to taste (1 tsp)

Sugar to taste (pinch)

Garlic, 4 cloves

Canola oil, ¼ cup

Directions