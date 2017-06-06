RECIPE: Mahi Mahi

Summer is a great time to plan an event and Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse can help! Executive Chef Eric Hills shares a mahi mahi recipe on their private events menu.



Pan Seared Mahi Mahi w/ parsnip puree, tomato jam, fingerling potatoes

Parsnip puree:

1 pound parsnips, peeled, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

½ cup heavy cream

½ cup whole milk

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Kosher salt

Preparation:

Bring parsnips, garlic, cream, milk, and butter to a boil in a medium saucepan. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer until parsnips are very soft, 10–15 minutes. Uncover and cook until liquid is reduced by half, about 5 minutes; season with salt. Purée in a blender until smooth.

DO AHEAD: Purée can be made 1 day ahead. Let cool; cover and chill. Reheat over medium-low, stirring often.

Tomato Jam:

1 ½ pounds good ripe tomatoes (Roma are best), cored and coarsely chopped

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

1 tablespoon fresh grated or minced ginger

1 teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon ground cloves

1 teaspoon salt

1 jalapeño or other peppers, stemmed, seeded and minced

Preparation:

Combine all ingredients in a heavy medium saucepan, Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring often. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until mixture has consistency of thick jam, about 1 hour 15 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning, then cool and refrigerate until ready to use; this will keep at least a week.

Roasted Fingerling potatoes:

2 pints fingerling potatoes

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

2 to 3 sprigs fresh sage

3 sprigs fresh thyme

6 cloves garlic, left unpeeled

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus for sheet pan

Salt and pepper

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 500 degrees F and place a baking sheet inside to heat.

Add potatoes, rosemary, sage, thyme, and garlic to a medium bowl. Drizzle with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Remove sheet pan from oven, lightly coat with olive oil, and pour potatoes onto pan. Place potatoes in oven and reduce heat to 425 degrees F. Roast for 20 minutes, or until crispy on outside and tender on inside.

