The J Bar went deep sea diving in the KCL kitchen. They shared their recipe for Scallops Rockefeller.



Scallops Rockefeller

Cream sauce

2 cups cream

¼ cup roasted garlic pureed

pinch saffron

¼ cup arugula

Infuse cream with roasted garlic and saffron. Puree w/ watercress; strain and chill.

Salsify Ragout

2 cups salsify diced

1 white onion diced

3 oz butter softened

1 oz pernod

2 T chives

Add salsify, onion, butter, and pernod to pan and cook over low heat covered without browning until the vegetables are softened. Add the chives and cool.

