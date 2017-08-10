RECIPE: Scallops Rockefeller
The J Bar went deep sea diving in the KCL kitchen. They shared their recipe for Scallops Rockefeller.
Scallops Rockefeller
Cream sauce
- 2 cups cream
- ¼ cup roasted garlic pureed
- pinch saffron
- ¼ cup arugula
Infuse cream with roasted garlic and saffron. Puree w/ watercress; strain and chill.
Salsify Ragout
- 2 cups salsify diced
- 1 white onion diced
- 3 oz butter softened
- 1 oz pernod
- 2 T chives
Add salsify, onion, butter, and pernod to pan and cook over low heat covered without browning until the vegetables are softened. Add the chives and cool.