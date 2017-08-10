RECIPE: Scallops Rockefeller

12:56 PM, Aug 10, 2017

The J Bar went deep sea diving in the KCL kitchen. They shared their recipe for Scallops Rockefeller.

Scallops Rockefeller

Cream sauce

  • 2 cups cream
  • ¼ cup roasted garlic pureed
  • pinch saffron
  • ¼ cup arugula

Infuse cream with roasted garlic and saffron.  Puree w/ watercress; strain and chill.

Salsify Ragout

  • 2 cups salsify diced
  • 1 white onion diced
  • 3 oz butter softened
  • 1 oz pernod
  • 2 T chives

Add salsify, onion, butter, and pernod to pan and cook over low heat covered without browning until the vegetables are softened.   Add the chives and cool.   
 

