RECIPE: Spicy Chicken Thighs
Owner Sam Silvio and Chef Isaac Geer from Em Chamas Brazilian Grill share their recipe for spicy chicken thighs!
Ingredients for marinade:
- Chicken Thighs 1 lbs.
- Oil 1/8 cup
- Kosher Salt 1/2 oz.
- Cayenne 1/2 tsp.
- Crushed Red Pepper 1 tsp.
- Black Pepper 1/2 oz.
- Beer - Lager 12 oz.
- White Wine 6 oz.
Ingredients for sauce:
- Onion 1/2 ea.
- Habanero 3 ea.
- Garlic 1/4 lbs.
- Passsion Fruit Puree 1/3 32 oz.
- Butter Cubed 1/3 lbs.
- Vanilla 1/4 tbsp.
- Brown Sugar 3 1/2 oz.
Saute onions, garlic and habaneros whole in oil. Add passion fruit puree, vanilla, brown sugar and simmer for 20 minutes. Take off heat and cool for 5 minutes. Emulisfy with hand blender and slowly add butter.