RECIPE: Spicy Chicken Thighs

Owner Sam Silvio and Chef Isaac Geer from Em Chamas Brazilian Grill share their recipe for spicy chicken thighs!



Ingredients for marinade:

Chicken Thighs 1 lbs.

Oil 1/8 cup

Kosher Salt 1/2 oz.

Cayenne 1/2 tsp.

Crushed Red Pepper 1 tsp.

Black Pepper 1/2 oz.

Beer - Lager 12 oz.

White Wine 6 oz.

Ingredients for sauce:

Onion 1/2 ea.

Habanero 3 ea.

Garlic 1/4 lbs.

Passsion Fruit Puree 1/3 32 oz.

Butter Cubed 1/3 lbs.

Vanilla 1/4 tbsp.

Brown Sugar 3 1/2 oz.

Saute onions, garlic and habaneros whole in oil. Add passion fruit puree, vanilla, brown sugar and simmer for 20 minutes. Take off heat and cool for 5 minutes. Emulisfy with hand blender and slowly add butter.