RECIPE: Spicy Chicken Thighs

Owner Sam Silvio and Chef Isaac Geer from Em Chamas Brazilian Grill share their recipe for spicy chicken thighs!

Ingredients for marinade:

  • Chicken Thighs 1 lbs.
  • Oil 1/8 cup
  • Kosher Salt 1/2 oz.
  • Cayenne 1/2 tsp.
  • Crushed Red Pepper 1 tsp.
  • Black Pepper 1/2 oz.
  • Beer - Lager 12 oz.
  • White Wine    6 oz.

Ingredients for sauce:

  • Onion 1/2 ea.
  • Habanero 3 ea.
  • Garlic 1/4 lbs.
  • Passsion Fruit Puree 1/3 32 oz.
  • Butter  Cubed 1/3 lbs.
  • Vanilla 1/4 tbsp.
  • Brown Sugar 3 1/2 oz.

Saute onions, garlic and habaneros whole in oil. Add passion fruit puree, vanilla, brown sugar and simmer for 20 minutes. Take off heat and cool for 5 minutes. Emulisfy with hand blender  and slowly add butter.  

