RECIPE: Spring vegetable risotto

A new season means it’s time to try a new dish from one of our favorite eateries in Kansas City. Eric Hills from Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse is back in the KCL kitchen to talk about his spring vegetable risotto.

Spring Vegetable Risotto

1 pound Arborio Rice

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

2 oz Butter

1 cup of white wine

5 cups of vegetable stock( can substitute water or chicken stock)

Salt and pepper to taste

1 small zucchini, small diced

1 cup Asparagus, cut into small pieces

5 shrimp, peeled and de-veined

¼ cup Parmesan cheese

6 cherry tomatoes

1 lemon

4 garlic cloves, chopped



In a medium pot, heat the stock and keep warm. In a large, wide saucepan, melt the butter over medium-high heat. Add the onions and sauté until translucent, about 4 minutes. Add a large pinch of salt, then add the rice and stir constantly for about 2 minutes. Add the cup of white wine and stir until absorbed. Add 1 cup of veggie stock and simmer, stirring until the broth is almost absorbed. Add more broth, a cup at a time, allowing each addition to be absorbed before adding the next. Stir often. Cook until the rice is tender and the mixture is creamy, 20 to 25 minutes. Add the parmesan cheese to finish the dish.

In another pan, sauté shrimp, zucchini, asparagus, and tomatoes with chopped garlic over medium high heat for about 4-5 minutes or until shrimp is cooked all the way through and the vegetables are soft but still have a crunch to them.



Place risotto in a bowl and top with the shrimp and vegetables. Sprinkle with a little more Parmesan cheese and serve.



