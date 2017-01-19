Whole30 How To Get Started

Author of The Whole30 Cookbook and co-founder of The Whole30, Melissa Hartwig shares her tips to getting started and some amazing recipes to try!

See more at http://whole30.com/books/.

MUSHROOM, LEEK, AND SPINACH FRITTATA

This vegetarian frittata goes together so quickly, you can enjoy it on even the busiest weekday mornings—but it also makes a terrific quick dinner at the other end of the day, served with a fresh green salad.

SERVES 2 OR 3

PREP: 10 minutes COOK: 10 minutes TOTAL: 20 minutes

2 medium leeks (white and light green parts only)

6 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon full-fat coconut milk

2 teaspoons fresh thyme, finely chopped, or ½ teaspoon dried thyme, crushed

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1½ cups sliced fresh mushrooms

1 bag (about 6 ounces) baby spinach, roughly chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

2 tablespoons thinly sliced green onions

Trim the roots and wilted leaves from the leeks. Cut the leeks in half lengthwise, then cut them crosswise into ¼-inch-thick pieces. Rinse well with cold water. Drain and dry the leeks and set aside.

Preheat the broiler (or preheat the oven to 500°F). In a medium bowl, combine the eggs, coconut milk, thyme, salt, and red pepper flakes; set aside.

Heat the olive oil in a large oven-safe skillet over medium heat; add the leeks and mushrooms and cook, stirring frequently, until softened, 5 to 8 minutes. Add the spinach and garlic and let the spinach wilt for 30 seconds.

Pour the egg mixture into the skillet and cook over medium heat. As the egg mixture sets, run a spatula around edge of skillet, lifting the cooked egg so the uncooked egg flows underneath. Cook until the egg is beginning to set (the surface will still be moist).

Transfer the pan with the eggs to the oven and broil 4 to 5 inches from the heat (or bake in the preheated oven for 1 to 3 minutes), until the top is set and lightly browned. Top with the green onions. Cut into wedges and serve hot, directly out of the pan.

TIP This recipe will work well with just about any produce you have in the fridge, but you can also get creative with seasonal combinations. Try asparagus, fennel, and sweet onion in spring; grape tomatoes, zucchini, and green beans in summer; butternut squash, fresh cranberries, and Swiss chard in fall; or kale and sweet potato topped with pomegranate seeds in winter.

SHREDDED SPROUT SLAW

A mustard-thyme vinaigrette flavors this crunchy slaw made with sliced Brussels sprouts, crisp and sweet apple, toasted walnuts, and green onions. Try it with a chicken or pork.

SERVES 2

PREP: 30 minutes (see Tip) TOTAL: 30 minutes

2 pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed

1 small apple, cored and chopped

¼ cup chopped walnuts, toasted (see Tip, page 19)

¼ cup thinly sliced green onions

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

2 teaspoons snipped fresh thyme

1 teaspoon Whole30-compliant coarse-grain mustard

¼ teaspoon coarse salt

Cut the Brussels sprouts in half lengthwise. Place the halves, cut sides down, on a cutting board and thinly slice the halves. (You should have about 10 cups sliced sprouts.) Transfer 1½ cups of the sliced sprouts to a medium bowl. Place the remaining sprouts in an airtight container or plas¬tic bag; seal and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Use the sliced spouts to make Pan-Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon (page 236).

Add the apple, walnuts, and green onions to the bowl with the Brussels sprouts and toss to combine. In a small bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, thyme, mustard, and salt. Drizzle the dressing over the slaw and toss to coat. Let stand for 5 to 10 minutes before serving; toss again before serving.

TIP Most of the prep time involves trimming and slicing the Brussels sprouts. It may seem lengthy, but you will have enough sprouts to make two more side dishes.

TRIPLE-CHILE BUTTERNUT SQUASH CHILI WITH LIME SLAW

Three kinds of fresh chiles—poblano, banana, and jalapeño—give this chili interest and mild heat. A cool and crisp topping of lime-dressed cabbage-jicama slaw gives it crunch.

SERVES 4

PREP: 15 minutes COOK: 35 minutes TOTAL: 50 minutes

1 portion Ground Beef Base (page 64)

1 fresh poblano pepper, seeded and chopped

1 fresh banana pepper or Anaheim chile, seeded and chopped

1 fresh jalapeño, seeded and chopped

1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained

1 cup Beef Bone Broth (page 285) or Whole30-compliant beef broth

1 portion Ancho-Spiced Roasted Butternut Squash (page 65)

1 tablespoon chili powder

3 cups finely shredded green cabbage

1 cup shredded jicama or carrots

¼ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro

Grated zest and juice of 1 lime

In a large saucepan, heat the Ground Beef Base over medium heat until heated through. Add the poblano, banana pepper, and jalapeño and cook, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes with their juices, the broth, butternut squash, and chili powder. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat, cover, and simmer for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine the cab¬bage, jicama, cilantro, lime zest, and lime juice. Let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes.

Serve the chili topped with the slaw.



