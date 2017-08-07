Dollar store life hacks

Everyone knows that you can get inexpensive toys at the dollar store, but did you know you can also make your life as a parent a bit easier?

You can use some dollar store containers to keep your kids' puzzles organized. You can cut out the picture and glue it to the top so they'll know which puzzle it is! To make an easy chip and dip bowl all you have to do is take a wine or margarita glass and place it in the middle of the bowl you are using for your chips. If your chips and dip are outdoors, you can keep the bugs at bay by using a shower cap to cover the bowl. You can also use shower caps to cover leftovers. Don't buy ice packs. Fill water balloons and use them to cool food in the cooler. Then when they melt have a water balloon fight. Use a mesh laundry basket to store sand toys. This shakes the sand off immediately instead of it all falling at the bottom of your bag.