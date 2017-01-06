RECIPE: Cheesecakes In A Jar

Current
Kyla Koch, Owner of Kyla's Cakes N Bakes demonstrates how to make cheesecake in a jar, perfect for Valentine's Day!
See more at www.kylascakesnbakes.com.
Cheesecake:
5 8oz packs of cream cheese
3⁄4 cup heavy whipping cream
2 cups granulated sugar
7 eggs
1 tbsp vanilla
Crust: Crust: 1 1⁄2 cups of graham crumbs or chocolate cookie crumbs, 1/3 cup butter, 1/3 cup of sugar
Place in a microwavable bowl and microwave for a minute or until butter is melted. Using a pastry cutter combine all
ingredients together.
8oz wide mouth mason jars with lids and rings.
A cake pan
Water for the pan
This recipe yields one 9" cheesecake. Depending on how many jars you intend to make, you may need more than
one recipe. Preheat oven to 250 degrees F. Beat together the sugar and the eggs until smooth. Add the vanilla and
heavy cream, mix until well blended. Next add the eggs and mix well. Scrape the bowl and mix again until smooth
and creamy.
Place all jars in the cake pan. Put 1⁄4 cup of crust into each jar and press down. Next pour your cheesecake batter into
the jar to about an inch from the top. This leaves room for any toppings you may want to add before putting on the lid.
Do not put lids on. Place the pan of jars into the preheated oven and fill the pan around the jars about half full of
water. Bake at 250 degrees F for 2-21/2 hours or until set and the middle reaches an internal temperature of 160
degrees F. Take the jars out and cool on a rack. Store frozen or refrigerated.