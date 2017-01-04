RECIPE: Irish Hawg

Part of KC Originals, Hawg Jaw Que & Brew dishes up their signature Irish Hawg sandwich!

IRISH HAWG RECIPE

• 4 oz smoked corned beef

• 4 oz smoked sausage

• 2 oz spicy sauerkraut

• 1 slice swiss cheese

• Thousand island dressing

• 2 pieces Marble rye bread



First make your spicy sauerkraut 1 day ahead by getting can of franks sauerkraut 1/8 cup of pepper rings chopped with juice. ½ tsp of black pepper and combine all into a Tupperware and let set over night.

Sandwich preparation

First get two pieces of marble rye and lightly butter on one side of bread

Preheat a non stick pan on medium high heat.

Place one piece of bread butter side down add a tablespoon of thousdan island dressing and spread on bread evenly, place swiss cheese then 2 tablespoons of spicy sauerkraut, 4oz of smoked sausage, 4 oz smoked corned beef, then other slice of bread. Place in hot pan and sear on each side until browned 1-2 minutes each side. Serve with spicy mustard and horseradish on the side.

Sausage

- Preheat smoker to 190 degrees with 3 sticks of wood

- Smoke sausage for 2 hours with heavy smoke

Corned Beef Brisket

- Preheat smoker to 190 degrees 3 sticks of wood or 4 to5 if smoking overnight

- Smoke for 5 hours then add 2 more sticks

- Smoke corned beef brisket for 13 hours or until the internal temperature reads 185 degrees