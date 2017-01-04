RECIPE: Irish Hawg

Part of KC Originals, Hawg Jaw Que & Brew dishes up their signature Irish Hawg sandwich! 

See more at WWW.HAWGJAW.COM

IRISH HAWG RECIPE

• 4 oz smoked corned beef
• 4 oz smoked sausage
• 2 oz spicy sauerkraut
• 1 slice swiss cheese
• Thousand island dressing
• 2 pieces Marble rye bread


First make your spicy sauerkraut 1 day ahead by getting can of franks sauerkraut 1/8 cup of pepper rings chopped with juice. ½ tsp of black pepper and combine all into a Tupperware and let set over night.
Sandwich preparation
First get two pieces of marble rye and lightly butter on one side of bread
Preheat a non stick pan on medium high heat.
Place one piece of bread butter side down add a tablespoon of thousdan island dressing and spread on bread evenly, place swiss cheese then 2 tablespoons of spicy sauerkraut, 4oz of smoked sausage, 4 oz smoked corned beef, then other slice of bread.  Place in hot pan and sear on each side until browned 1-2 minutes each side.  Serve with spicy mustard and horseradish on the side.

Sausage
- Preheat smoker to 190 degrees with 3 sticks of wood
- Smoke sausage for 2 hours with heavy smoke

Corned Beef Brisket
- Preheat smoker to 190 degrees 3 sticks of wood or 4 to5 if smoking overnight
- Smoke for 5 hours then add 2 more sticks
- Smoke corned beef brisket for 13 hours or until the internal temperature reads 185 degrees

 

