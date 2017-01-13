RECIPE: Jack Stack's Hickory Pit Beans & Honey Barbecue Sauce

Current
In honor of Restaurant Week Jack Stack is sharing the secret to their famous hickory pit beans and honey barbecue sauce!
See more at: www.kcrestaurantweek.com.
Jack Stack Barbecue Hickory Pit Beans
Ingredients
1 32oz can of pork and beans
1 cup Jack Stack original sauce
1 cup Jack Stack Beef Burnt ends – chopped ¼’
½ cup of ketchup
½ cup of water
4 tbsp brown sugar heaping
Steps:
1. In saucepan, combine all ingredients
2. On medium heat, bring to a boil and then reduce heat to a simmer
3. Cook for 20 minutes until the beans have a thick soupy consistency
4. Serve hot
Jack Stack Honey Glazed Barbecue Sauce
Ingredients
1 cup Jack Stack spicy barbecue sauce
½ cup honey
Steps:
1. In mixing bowl, combine Jack Stack spicy barbecue sauce and honey until smooth, set aside and keep at room temperature
Jack Stack Honey Glazed Babyback Ribs
Ingredients:
Two racks of babyback ribs
Jack Stack meat and poultry KC barbecue rub (as needed)
Jack Stack honey glazed barbecue sauce
Steps:
1. Preheat oven to 250 Degrees F
2. Place ribs meat-side down on aluminum foil
3. Generously apply coating of jack stack meat and poultry rub to all sides of ribs
4. With ribs meat-side down, fold foil around it to create a tight seal. Transfer tp sheet pan
5. Ake in preheated oven until tender and cooked through (About 2 hours), remove and let rest for 15 minutes.
6. Increase oven temperature to 350 degrees F
7. Open foil, brush Jack Stack honey glazed barbecue sauce on both sides of the ribs.
8. Place ribs meat-side up and return to oven, leaving the foil open.
9. Bake for an additional 10 minutes. Remove from oven and brush another layer of Jack Stack Honey glaze