RECIPE: Jack Stack's Hickory Pit Beans & Honey Barbecue Sauce

12:10 PM, Jan 13, 2017
In honor of Restaurant Week Jack Stack is sharing the secret to their famous hickory pit beans and honey barbecue sauce!   

See more at: www.kcrestaurantweek.com

Jack Stack Barbecue Hickory Pit Beans
Ingredients
­ 1 32oz can of pork and beans
­ 1 cup Jack Stack original sauce
­ 1 cup Jack Stack Beef Burnt ends – chopped ¼’
­ ½ cup of ketchup
­ ½ cup of water
­ 4 tbsp brown sugar heaping

Steps:
1. In saucepan, combine all ingredients
2. On medium heat, bring to a boil and then reduce heat to a simmer
3. Cook for 20 minutes until the beans have a thick soupy consistency
4. Serve hot


Jack Stack Honey Glazed Barbecue Sauce
Ingredients
­ 1 cup Jack Stack spicy barbecue sauce
­ ½ cup honey
Steps:
1. In mixing bowl, combine Jack Stack spicy barbecue sauce and honey until smooth, set aside and keep at room temperature

Jack Stack Honey Glazed Babyback Ribs
Ingredients:
­ Two racks of babyback ribs
­ Jack Stack meat and poultry KC barbecue rub (as needed)
­ Jack Stack honey glazed barbecue sauce
Steps:
1. Preheat oven to 250 Degrees F
2. Place ribs meat-side down on aluminum foil
3. Generously apply coating of jack stack meat and poultry rub to all sides of ribs
4. With ribs meat-side down, fold foil around it to create a tight seal. Transfer tp sheet pan
5. Ake in preheated oven until tender and cooked through (About 2 hours), remove and let rest for 15 minutes.
6. Increase oven temperature to 350 degrees F
7. Open foil, brush Jack Stack honey glazed barbecue sauce on both sides of the ribs.
8. Place ribs meat-side up and return to oven, leaving the foil open.
9. Bake for an additional 10 minutes. Remove from oven and brush another layer of Jack Stack Honey glaze 

 

