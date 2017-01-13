RECIPE: Jack Stack's Hickory Pit Beans & Honey Barbecue Sauce

In honor of Restaurant Week Jack Stack is sharing the secret to their famous hickory pit beans and honey barbecue sauce!

Jack Stack Barbecue Hickory Pit Beans

Ingredients

­ 1 32oz can of pork and beans

­ 1 cup Jack Stack original sauce

­ 1 cup Jack Stack Beef Burnt ends – chopped ¼’

­ ½ cup of ketchup

­ ½ cup of water

­ 4 tbsp brown sugar heaping

Steps:

1. In saucepan, combine all ingredients

2. On medium heat, bring to a boil and then reduce heat to a simmer

3. Cook for 20 minutes until the beans have a thick soupy consistency

4. Serve hot



Jack Stack Honey Glazed Barbecue Sauce

Ingredients

­ 1 cup Jack Stack spicy barbecue sauce

­ ½ cup honey

Steps:

1. In mixing bowl, combine Jack Stack spicy barbecue sauce and honey until smooth, set aside and keep at room temperature

Jack Stack Honey Glazed Babyback Ribs

Ingredients:

­ Two racks of babyback ribs

­ Jack Stack meat and poultry KC barbecue rub (as needed)

­ Jack Stack honey glazed barbecue sauce

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 250 Degrees F

2. Place ribs meat-side down on aluminum foil

3. Generously apply coating of jack stack meat and poultry rub to all sides of ribs

4. With ribs meat-side down, fold foil around it to create a tight seal. Transfer tp sheet pan

5. Ake in preheated oven until tender and cooked through (About 2 hours), remove and let rest for 15 minutes.

6. Increase oven temperature to 350 degrees F

7. Open foil, brush Jack Stack honey glazed barbecue sauce on both sides of the ribs.

8. Place ribs meat-side up and return to oven, leaving the foil open.

9. Bake for an additional 10 minutes. Remove from oven and brush another layer of Jack Stack Honey glaze