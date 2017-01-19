RECIPE: Jambalaya

Executive Chef, Brent Gunnels of Julep dishes up their Jambalaya for Restaurant Week!

See more at www.kcrestaurantweek.com.

Jambalaya

Ingredients:

1/2lb Andouille

1/2lb Chicken

2 Medium Onions

3 Celery Ribs

1 Bell Pepper

2 Cups Wild Rice

6 Cups Stock

1 Tbs Butter

1 Bay Leaf

1Tsp Paprika

2 Tsp Hot Sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Procedure:

Set a saucepan with stock on a back burner on med-low heat to warm up. Then, in a heavy bottomed skillet (cast iron preferred) melt half of your butter on medium heat, and add chicken. Let it develop a nice crust, then add sausage. Season lightly with salt and pepper. After the sausage juices run clear, remove chicken and sausage with a slotted spoon and set aside. Add half of the onion, celery, and bell pepper. Season lightly with salt and pepper, add the paprika and bay leaf, and cook until the vegetables start to sweat. Now add the rice to toast. Make sure to stir the mixture frequently to toast the rice evenly. When the rice develops a nice sheen, add the remaining vegetables, hot sauce, chicken, and sausage. Season lightly with salt and pepper. After the veg has cooked for a few seconds, start adding your hot stock slowly. Bring to boil, then simmer on low for about 20 Minutes. Give it a good stir, check for additional seasoning.