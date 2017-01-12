RECIPE: Linguini Fruitti di Mare

Executive Chef Mario Ladron of Garozzo's Ristorante shares the recipe for their Linguini Fruitti di Mare for Restaurant Week.

See more at www.kcrestaurantweek.com.

LINGUINE FRUTTI DI MARE (for 2)

INGREDIENTS:

½ lb linguine, cooked al dente

½ lb peeled and deveined shrimp (about 6-8)

½ cup Roma tomatoes, diced

½ lb medium/large scallops

1 ½ cups sliced mushrooms

1 8 oz. can chopped clams with juice

1 cup fish broth

1 tsp chopped fresh garlic

1 tbsp butter

Salt & pepper to taste

Pinch of red pepper flakes

Chopped parsley for garnish

2 cups Béchamel sauce

BECHAMEL INGREDIENTS:1 qt whole milk1 stick butter1 cup flour1 tbsp chicken base1 tsp granulated white pepper

DIRECTIONS (for Béchamel):

In medium sauce pan, heat butter over medium heat. Once butter is melted add flour and stir until thickened. Add milk, chicken base, and pepper and heat over low heat until sauce thickens. Remove from heat.

DIRECTIONS:In a large skillet heat butter over medium heat. Add mushrooms and tomatoes and cook for two minutes. Add garlic and salt & pepper. Add shrimp, scallops and clams and cook until shrimp are pink. Add béchamel sauce and fish broth and let simmer for a minute. Add pasta and heat through. Garnish with chopped parsley.