RECIPE: Linguini Fruitti di Mare

Executive Chef Mario Ladron of Garozzo's Ristorante shares the recipe for their Linguini Fruitti di Mare for Restaurant Week.
See more at www.kcrestaurantweek.com.
INGREDIENTS:
½ lb linguine, cooked al dente
½ lb peeled and deveined shrimp (about 6-8)
½ cup Roma tomatoes, diced
½ lb medium/large scallops
1 ½ cups sliced mushrooms
1 8 oz. can chopped clams with juice
1 cup fish broth
1 tsp chopped fresh garlic
1 tbsp butter
Salt & pepper to taste
Pinch of red pepper flakes
Chopped parsley for garnish
2 cups Béchamel sauce
DIRECTIONS (for Béchamel):
In medium sauce pan, heat butter over medium heat. Once butter is melted add flour and stir until thickened. Add milk, chicken base, and pepper and heat over low heat until sauce thickens. Remove from heat.