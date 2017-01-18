RECIPE: Penne Della Casa

Current
Chef Curtis Wilson of V's Ristorante dishes up Penne Della Casa.
See more at http://vsrestaurant.com/.
Penne Della Casa
4 oz. Olive Oil
1 tsp Diced Garlic
1 tsp Diced Onion
4 Basil Leaves - Diced
6 Medium Mushrooms - Sliced
2 tsp Sliced Black Olives
8 oz. Diced Tomatoes
4 cups Cooked Penne
Pinch of Salt
Pinch of Pepper
1 oz Romano Cheese - Grated
-In Large Sautee Pan, add Olive Oil, Garlic, Onion, Salt & Pepper - Sautee approx. 1 minute
-Add Basil, Mushrooms, Olives & Tomatoes - Sautee approx. 1 minute
-Add Penne, toss, and serve in a bowl
-Top with Grated Romano