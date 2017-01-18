RECIPE: Penne Della Casa

Chef Curtis Wilson of V's Ristorante dishes up Penne Della Casa.

See more at http://vsrestaurant.com/.

Penne Della Casa

4 oz. Olive Oil

1 tsp Diced Garlic

1 tsp Diced Onion

4 Basil Leaves - Diced

6 Medium Mushrooms - Sliced

2 tsp Sliced Black Olives

8 oz. Diced Tomatoes

4 cups Cooked Penne

Pinch of Salt

Pinch of Pepper

1 oz Romano Cheese - Grated

-In Large Sautee Pan, add Olive Oil, Garlic, Onion, Salt & Pepper - Sautee approx. 1 minute

-Add Basil, Mushrooms, Olives & Tomatoes - Sautee approx. 1 minute

-Add Penne, toss, and serve in a bowl

-Top with Grated Romano

