RECIPE: Penne Della Casa

12:37 PM, Jan 18, 2017

Chef Curtis Wilson of V's Ristorante dishes up Penne Della Casa. 

See more at http://vsrestaurant.com/.

Penne Della Casa
4 oz. Olive Oil
1 tsp Diced Garlic
1 tsp Diced Onion
4 Basil Leaves - Diced
6 Medium Mushrooms - Sliced
2 tsp Sliced Black Olives
8 oz. Diced Tomatoes
4 cups Cooked Penne
Pinch of Salt
Pinch of Pepper
1 oz Romano Cheese - Grated

-In Large Sautee Pan, add Olive Oil, Garlic, Onion, Salt & Pepper - Sautee approx. 1 minute
-Add Basil, Mushrooms, Olives & Tomatoes - Sautee approx. 1 minute
-Add Penne, toss, and serve in a bowl
-Top with Grated Romano
 

