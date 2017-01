Chef de Cusine, Cody Hogan dishes up Lidia's Red Cabbage and Shrimp Salad ahead of Kansas City Restaurant Week.

See more at https://www.kcrestaurantweek.com

Lidia's Red Cabbage and Shrimp Salad

Insalata di verza e gamberi

Yield: makes 6 servings

1 celery stalk

½ cup sliced carrots

1 fresh or dry bay leaf

1 pound (about 45) small shrimp, shelled and deveined

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 medium size head red cabbage (about 2 pounds)

2 heads Belgian endive