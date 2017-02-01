RECIPE: Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna with Fennel Apple Salad and Citrus Vinaigrette

KC Original's JJ's Restaurant shares the secret to their sesame crusted Ahi tuna, paired with fennel apple salad and topped with citrus vinaigrette.

See more at www.jjsrestaurantkc.com.

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna with Fennel Apple Salad and Citrus Vinaigrette.

4 oz. Ahi Tuna Fillet

TT Salt and Pepper

TT Togaroshi Seasoning

1 oz. Vegetable oil for searing

1 oz. Citrus Vinaigrette

1/3 c. Fresh Shaved Fennel

1/3 c.Shaved Granny Smith apples

4 oz. Fresh Arugula

¼ oz. Pickled Ginger

¼ oz. Prepared Wasabi

½ oz. Teriyaki glaze.

What steps do you plan to complete during the live segment?

Sear the Tuna, let rest, assemble the salad on the plate with the citris vin, Plate the ginger and wasabi, slice tuna and finish with the teriyaki glaze.