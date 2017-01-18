RECIPE: Sweet Bourbon Glazed Chicken Marinade

KC Originals, Hereford House dishes up Sweet Bourbon Glazed Chicken Marinade off their Restaurant Week menu!

See more at www.HerefordHouse.com.

Sweet Bourbon Glazed Chicken Marinade

YIELD: 4 cups

PREP TIME: 20 min

INGREDIENTS:

Bourbon Whiskey – 2 Cups

Brown Sugar – 2 Cups

Soy sauce – 1 Cup

Ginger, ground – 1 Teaspoon

Lime juice – 1 Cup

Garlic, Minced – 1 Tablespoon

Black Pepper – 1 Teaspoon

Salt – 1 Teaspoon

Step 1: Place all ingredients in a heavy bottom sauce pan.

Step 2: Being very careful, bring all ingredients to a boil.

Step 3: Ignite the alcohol fumes and reduce by half.

Step 4: Let sauce cool and use as marinade.

Step 5: Marinate the chicken for at least 1-2 hours.