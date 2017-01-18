RECIPE: Sweet Bourbon Glazed Chicken Marinade

Current
KC Originals, Hereford House dishes up Sweet Bourbon Glazed Chicken Marinade off their Restaurant Week menu!
See more at www.HerefordHouse.com.
Sweet Bourbon Glazed Chicken Marinade
YIELD: 4 cups
PREP TIME: 20 min
INGREDIENTS:
Bourbon Whiskey – 2 Cups
Brown Sugar – 2 Cups
Soy sauce – 1 Cup
Ginger, ground – 1 Teaspoon
Lime juice – 1 Cup
Garlic, Minced – 1 Tablespoon
Black Pepper – 1 Teaspoon
Salt – 1 Teaspoon
Step 1: Place all ingredients in a heavy bottom sauce pan.
Step 2: Being very careful, bring all ingredients to a boil.
Step 3: Ignite the alcohol fumes and reduce by half.
Step 4: Let sauce cool and use as marinade.
Step 5: Marinate the chicken for at least 1-2 hours.