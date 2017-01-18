RECIPE: Sweet Bourbon Glazed Chicken Marinade

Sweet Bourbon Glazed Chicken Marinade
YIELD: 4 cups
PREP TIME: 20 min

INGREDIENTS:
Bourbon Whiskey – 2 Cups
Brown Sugar – 2 Cups
Soy sauce – 1 Cup
Ginger, ground – 1 Teaspoon
Lime juice – 1 Cup
Garlic, Minced – 1 Tablespoon
Black Pepper – 1 Teaspoon
Salt – 1 Teaspoon

Step 1: Place all ingredients in a heavy bottom sauce pan.
Step 2: Being very careful, bring all ingredients to a boil.
Step 3: Ignite the alcohol fumes and reduce by half.
Step 4: Let sauce cool and use as marinade.
Step 5: Marinate the chicken for at least 1-2 hours.

