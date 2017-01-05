RECIPE: Tailgating Porcini Rubbed Lamb

It's a new year! Time to spice it up in the kitchen! Mary Berg, Chef/Owner of Delish! and her Executive Chef, Andrew Sloan demonstrate how to dish up their Tailgating Porcini Rubbed Lamb just in time for the Kansas City Chiefs playoffs!

See more at www.delishcatering.net.

Tailgating Porcini Rubbed Lamb

Ingredients

1 rack of lamb

¼ cup small pieces of dried porcini

2 Tablespoons kosher salt

Fresh cracked black pepper

1 oz olive oil



Method:

Using a blender start by pulsing the dry porcini mushroom then speed up the blender until it starts to become a finer dust. Remove and place in a small bowl and add the kosher salt and cracked black pepper.

In a separate container place the lamb in and start adding the rub a little at a time. Massage the rub into the lamb continuing to add until you have a thin layer of rub. Wrap and refrigerate overnight.

You can roast the lamb whole or cut into chops and grill individually to your liking (we recommend medium-rare to medium). Let rest for several minutes before eating to let the natural juices of the meat settle in and be a tastier bite.