Slow Cooker Recipe: Beef Bourguignon

Executive Chef, Grant Hon of Omaha Steaks dishes up Beef Bourguignon an easy Crock-Pot dish that will quickly become a family favorite.

See more at www.omahasteaks.com.

Omaha Steaks Beef Bourguignon meal in partnership with Crock-Pot.

FOR FOOD SAFETY AND QUALITY, FOLLOW THESE COOKING INSTRUCTIONS. FOOD MUST BE COOKED TO AN INTERNAL TEMPERATURE OF 165°F AS INDICATED BY A FOOD THERMOMETER.

Preparation: READ INSTRUCTIONS THOROUGHLY.

Instructions based on 6-quart slow cooker. Appliances vary; adjust cook time accordingly. Do not thaw. Keep frozen until ready to cook. Remove contents from box. Carefully open bag with vegetables and remove 2 sauce pouches. Return vegetables to freezer. Place beef and sauce pouches under cold water to loosen film. Open beef pouches and place beef in slow cooker. Wash hands thoroughly after handling raw beef. Open sauce pouches and add sauce and ¼ cup water to the slow cooker. Cook on LOW 8 hours or HIGH for 6 hours. Without stirring, add vegetables to the slow cooker for last hour of cook time. Stir and serve.

Instructions based on 4-quart slow cooker. Appliances vary; adjust cook time accordingly. Do not thaw. Keep frozen until ready to cook. Remove contents from box. Carefully open bag with vegetables and remove 2 sauce pouches. Return vegetables to freezer. Place beef and sauce pouches under cold water to loosen film. Open beef pouches and place beef in slow cooker. Wash hands thoroughly after handling raw beef. Open sauce pouches and add sauce and ¼ cup water to the slow cooker. Cook on LOW 8 hours or HIGH for 6 hours. Without stirring, add vegetables to the slow cooker for last hour of cook time. Stir and serve.