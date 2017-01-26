SoT Mixes Up Elevated Cocktails

11:44 AM, Jan 26, 2017

New to the Crossroads, SoT is taking cocktails to a whole new level.

See more at https://www.sotkc.com/.

The Smoky Cocktail:
1.5oz Plantation Pineapple Rum
.5oz Ancho Reyes Ancho Chile Liqueur
.5oz Koval Ginger Liqueur
2 Dashes Coffee Bitters

The Interactive Dirty Martini:
2oz Rieger Gin
.25oz Dolin Dry Vermouth
1 Molecular Olive
What steps do you plan to complete during the live segment?
I plan to make both of these cocktails and talk about SoT.

