SoT Mixes Up Elevated Cocktails

New to the Crossroads, SoT is taking cocktails to a whole new level.

The Smoky Cocktail:

1.5oz Plantation Pineapple Rum

.5oz Ancho Reyes Ancho Chile Liqueur

.5oz Koval Ginger Liqueur

2 Dashes Coffee Bitters

The Interactive Dirty Martini:

2oz Rieger Gin

.25oz Dolin Dry Vermouth

1 Molecular Olive

What steps do you plan to complete during the live segment?

I plan to make both of these cocktails and talk about SoT.