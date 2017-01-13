Spin! Pizza Kicks Off Restaurant Week

Spin! Pizza dishes up their Tre Carni Pizza to kick off Restaurant Week!

See more at www.kcrestaurantweek.com.

Tre Carni Recipe

Prepare Garlic Oil:

Roast 6 cloves of Garlic in ½ c of Olive oil until garlic is soft and mashable. Remove the garlic from the oil and set the garlic aside. The Garlic Olive Oil will be used to brush on the crust of the cooked pizza.

Pizza

* Spin out a 12" crust.

* Ladle on ½-3/4 cups of crushed tomatoes onto the pizza shell - circular motion to spread from the middle to the edges

* Add Italian sausage - start spreading at the edge and work to the center of the shell

* Add meatball halves - spread evenly

* Spread shredded mozzarella, provolone and fontina - starting at the outside edge and working your way to the center

* On top of the cheese, evenly spread pepperoni slices

* Bake until the crust is golden brown and bubbly

* Top with diced fresh oregano and parmigiano-reggiano cheese

* Brush the crust with the Garlic Olive Oil

* Cut into desired slices and serve.

