Luke Bryan, Jason Derulo and more at the CMT Awards
So many big time performances Wednesday night
Jonathan West
6:20 PM, Jun 6, 2017
1 hour ago
Share Article
NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Aside from the huge hockey crowd headed to Nashville this Sunday for the Stanley Cup Final, many others be in town for CMA Fest this week.
Almost 2 years ago, Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo promoted Smule's Sing! Karaoke with this mashup.
Luke and Jason will be back together again during the CMT Awards on Wednesday night from Music City. Other performances include:
Brothers Osborne & Peter Frampton
Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker & Charles Kelley with a Gregg Allman tribute
Lady Antebellum & Earth Wind & Fire
Florida Georgia Line & The Chainsmokers
Thomas Rhett
Blake Shelton
Miranda Lambert
Brett Eldredge
Carrie Underwood & Keith Urban
Charles Esten, who plays Duncan on CMT's hit show "Nashville," will host the live awards show at 7 p.m. Central...with the pre-show/red carpet on Facebook starting at 6 p.m.