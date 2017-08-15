Thomas Rhett invited fans to get tickets to his album release and they crashed the internet

Good fans will buy tickets to your concert, but as country star Thomas Rhett is finding out, the best fans will crash a ticketing site to attend.

Rhett announced a special package on Tuesday to celebrate the release of his new album "Life Changes" on September 8.

To better connect with fans Rhett said he would do three special shows, starting early in the morning, in Boston, Philadelphia, and Chicago on the launch day. The packages included a limited edition t-shirt, a signed copy of the new album and a ticket to the special show in one of the three cities for only $30.

It all sounded like a fan's dream. That is until the checkout process quickly became a nightmare for many.

Fans quickly took to social media to share the news that the site, powered by Pledge Music, would take them to a checkout page then time out before they could make their purchase.

This is the saddest thing I've ever seen. I just want to celebrate the album with you! 😞 pic.twitter.com/PF0LbVmjdw — Taryn Grisham (@taryn_grisham) August 15, 2017

@ThomasRhett your website isn't working to buy the Chicago tickets!! I've been trying for 21 min! I really want to go with two tickets!!! pic.twitter.com/tLSHFU8aDa — Madge (@beckmadge) August 15, 2017

Less than a half-hour after the tickets were supposed to go on sale Rhett's label was on Twitter too saying it appeared the fans had overloaded the vendor's site.

It looks like there may be a server issue! (Y'all are the BEST fans and crashed the site.) We're working on getting it back up ASAP. — BigMachine (@BigMachine) August 15, 2017

They were correct. Pledge Music tweeted out shortly after that fans had overwhelmed their site but they were working to get the order process back online.

Hey @ThomasRhett fans, you broke the internet!



Overwhelming demand has crashed our servers (sorry!), but we will be back online soon! pic.twitter.com/vTNQWuSk6n — PledgeMusic (@PledgeMusic) August 15, 2017

Rhett, who has his hands full as a new dad of less than one week, also jumped online to tell fans that if their order had been processing it should still deliver.

Y'all are crazy. Working on getting B-Stage site back up for you! All processing orders will go through once the servers are updated! — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) August 15, 2017

Two singles from the new project have already been released. You can listen to them below.