After 6 years, Newsome says goodbye to Workout Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Goodbye Workout Wednesday!

We've had a great six-year run of workouts. Now, I'm going to be working on other stories for KindKC, the station campaign that promotes racial, ethnic, political and religious harmony through acts of kindness. I'll also be doing other special reports.

To view Cynthia's Workout Wednesday segments over the years, click here.

So, even though Workout Wednesday is not on the air anymore, I'll still be exercising and drinking water and eating more fruits and vegetables and I hope you will too!

I started Workout Wednesday in January of 2011 following a visit to the Heart Health Clinic at the University of Kansas Health Center. They invited me to get a free assessment of my heart health. They took my measurements, my weight and analyzed a sample of my blood. When they were finished, I was diagnosed as pre-diabetic. I knew it was time to make some changes and I knew other people were in the same situation. So, I decided to connect with other people trying to reach their health goals. I asked people to include me in their workouts.

I want to thank every person and organization -- all my Workout Buddies and guests I've had over the past six years. Your stories were awesome and inspiring and you kept me motivated. I think we made a difference and helped some people along the way. I will cherish every moment we shared together.

If you were one of my workout buddies I'd love to hear from you and find out what the segment meant to you and people who saw it.

