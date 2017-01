KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The newest addition to a Gardner, Kan. family got a warm welcome from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kayleigh May Shipman, born to Cassaundra and Brandon Shipman, was the first baby to arrive at the University of Kansas Hospital in 2017. She was born at 4:23 a.m. Sunday.

The team sent a care package to the family to welcome baby Kayleigh. The University of Kansas Hospital is the official healthcare provider for the Chiefs.

