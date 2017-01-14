Kansas City Restaurant Week returns, more than 180 choices to restaurants from

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City Restaurant Week will be held Jan. 13-22. Several well known restaurants in the area stopped by our station to showcase some of their menu items.

HOMESTEADER CAFE -- SWEET POTATO BURRITO BOWL

Sweet Potato Hash Seasoning

1 tea - Chili Powder

1 tea - Cumin

1 tea – Black Pepper

1 tea – Salt

1 tea- Ground Coriander

2 tea – paprika



Ingredients

Sweet Potato Seasoning from above

2 TBS Vegetable oil

2/3 cup Red Bell Pepper diced

2/3 cup Red onion diced

1/3 of a Jalapenos diced

3 cups cubed small Sweet potatoes

4 garlic cloves minced



Preheat oven to 425. Take seasoning, oil, potatoes, peppers, onions, garlic and

jalapenos toss together until all seasonings are mixed well. Put on sheet tray and bake for

35-45 min. Make sure your sweet potatoes are soft and cooked through.



Black Bean corn Salsa

1/3 Cup Red onion diced small

1/3 Cup Red Bell Pepper diced small

2 TBS Jalapeno Minced

1 Cup Corn kernels

1 Cup Black Beans

1/3 tsp Salt

1 tsp Black pepper

2 TBS red wine vinegar

2 TBS Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 TBS Honey

a pinch of Cayenne

1 tea oregano

1 tea cumin



Mix all together and let marinade



Cilantro Lime Rice

2 cup rice

1/2 lime

1 tea Salt

Pinch of white pepper

1/2 cup chopped cilantro



Take rice and cook to package directions, fluff and add zest and juice of lime, salt, pepper and cilantro.To put together, take a cup of rice and put in your bowl, add a cup of sweet potato hash, next a quarter cup of black bean corn salsa. Garnish with crème fraiché or sour cream and a spring of cilantro.

------

FIREBIRDS WOOD FIRED GRILL -- WOOD GRILLED SALMON TOPPED WITH LUMP CRAB MEAT

Ingredients:

Serves 2

2 – 8 oz. Salmon filets

Salt and Pepper – As needed

12 oz. – Poblano-Cheddar Grits – spice up your favorite grits with roasted poblano peppers

(pureed), garlic, shallots and grated smoked cheddar cheese

1 Tbsp. – Canola Oil

½ cup – Lump crab meat

¾ cup – Succotash Mix -

o 1 cup - Edamame – shelled

o 1 cup – Corn on cob – grilled

o ¼ cup – Red pepper – diced

6 oz. – Tomato Basil Buerre Blanc – White wine, roasted garlic puree, butter, corn starch, salt,

pepper, lemon juice and basil chiffonade

Basil – Chiffonade



Preheat grill or grill pan to medium high heat. Lightly season salmon on both sides with salt and

pepper. Place salmon on the grill cover with dome (lid) until done about 6 minutes, gently flip

and grill for an additional 3 minutes until medium well.

Heat a sauté pan to medium high heat and add canola oil. Add the lump crab, succotash mix and sauté for 1 minute. Add the tomato basil buerre blanc and turn off the heat. Place the salmon on the plate along with the grits and top the salmon with the lump crab succotash. Sprinkle with basil chiffonade.

NORTH -- ROASTED SALMON

Prep instructions:

Season the salmon with salt and white pepper.

Heat up 2 tbls of oil in a sauté pan. Once oil is hot add the salmon filet

In another pan brown 1 Tbls of butter. Add 4 oz roasted butternut squash. Cook until

caramelized.

Add 5 oz of Fregula Sarda pasta with 4 oz of chicken stock. Cook until chicken stock is

absorbed.

Add 1 once of arugula to the mixture.

Stir the arugula in and place in the center of the plate.

Place the salmon filet on top of the fregula.

Top with the horseradish gremolata, bread crumbs and saba.

TOM'S TOWM -- "THE PINKY BLITZ"

1.5 oz. Tom's Town StrongArm Vodka

.25 oz. Solerno Blood-Orange Ginger liqueur

.25 oz. Big O Ginger Liqueur

.25 oz. Kansas City Canning Co. Blood Orange Ginger Shrub

1.5 oz. Barritt's Ginger Beer

Pour all ingredients except ginger beer into a shaker, shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice. Top

with ginger beer and a squeezed orange.